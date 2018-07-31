Water awareness expo launched

SALALAH: Marking yet another significant event towards preservation of water resources, the Ministry of Regional Municipalities and Water Resources, represented by water resources directorate in Dhofar governorate, launched an water awareness exhibition. The show was inaugurated under the auspices of Shaikh Salim bin Ofeit al Shanfari, Chairman of Dhofar Municipality and Head of the organising committee of Salalah Toursim Festival (STF), at Salalah Municipality Recreational Centre.

Aiming at spreading awareness on water resources development, the exhibition showcases all instruments used for rainfall measurement, advanced wells and dams’ equipment and a sample of water dam with its underground tanks. The exhibition includes kids- educational stall, in which various useful manuals are presented to the visitors. The exhibition encompasses extra recreational activities, including face painting, colouring, and a display of documentary films on water resources. It is worth mentioning that the ministry annually takes part at STF. It participates with a fixed awareness stall that offers guidelines, manuals, notes, documentary films and awareness activities.