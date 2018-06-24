Watch out for the heat, stay safe

MUSCAT, June 24 – With the mercury levels expected to soar in the next three days, the Public Authority for Civil Aviation (PACA) has urged people to take safety precautions. The temperature is expected to reach the fifties, especially in the desert, the Oman Meteorology Department has said. Heat stroke is a life-threatening danger, it has warned. The symptoms include hot, red skin which may be dry or moist, changes in consciousness, vomiting and high body temperature. A person who has had a heat stroke should be moved to a cooler place. Cool the person’s body by immersing him/her in cold water up to the neck level. Or spray the person with cold water or cover him/her with cold/wet towels or bags of ice. People have been urged not to leave children or pets inside vehicles.

The inside temperature of a car can quickly reach 120 degrees. Many children have died inside vehicles in the past because of the negligence of parents or at schools. Other safety steps are: stay hydrated by drinking plenty of fluids and avoid caffeinated drinks or alcohol. Wear loose-fitting, lightweight and light-coloured clothes. Avoid dark-coloured clothes as they absorb the sun’s rays. Stay indoors and avoid strenuous exercises during the hottest part of the day. Postpone outdoor games and activities. Check on family, friends and neighbours who do not have air-conditioning or who spend much of their time alone or who are more likely to be affected by the heat.

Check on animals to ensure they are not suffering from the heat. Make sure they have plenty of cool water. Keep a container full of water outside your house or window for birds/animals to drink.

Mai al Abria