Watch out for northeasterly winds

Muscat Oct 31 – Fresh northeasterly winds are expected to blow over Oman Sea from November 1 to 4, which could impact Musandam, North and South Batinah as well as Muscat Governorate, the National Multi-Hazard Early Warning Center has said. “Venture into sea with caution as waves can be high on these days,” the Met Office has warned. The sea is expected to be rough with the maximum wave height of two to three metres and a reduction in visibility due to dust along the coastal areas. “Take precautions before sailing and keep monitoring the weather and marine bulletins,” said the Public Authority for Civil Aviation (PACA).

Lakshmi Kothaneth