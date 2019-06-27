Warren leads Democrats in first 2020 debate

Miami: Ten Democrats clashed on Wednesday in the first debate of the 2020 presidential race, with Elizabeth Warren cementing her status as a top-tier candidate and several underdogs using the issue of immigration to clamour for the limelight.

The biggest American political debate since the 2016 presidential campaign is occurring over two nights in Miami, climaxing on Thursday with former vice-president Joe Biden squaring off against number two candidate Bernie Sanders and eight others.

Wednesday’s first take was a spirited encounter among ex-congressman Beto O’Rourke, Senator Cory Booker, former San Antonio mayor Julian Castro and New York Mayor Bill de Blasio on everything from health- care and economic inequality to climate action, gun violence, Iran and immigration.

They hit out at President Donald Trump’s economic and immigration policies, but diverged on how zealously the next president should shift the country onto a more liberal course.

Despite heavy campaigning in early voting states, millions of Americans were tuning in to the 2020 race for the first time.

What they heard from the start was the progressive ideology of Warren, the night’s only candidate polling in double digits, and her knocking a rigged system.

“When you’ve got a government, when you have an economy that does great for those with money and is not doing great for everyone else, that is corruption, pure and simple,” she said. “We need to call it out.”

On such a crowded stage the hopefuls had limited time to impress, and of the low-polling candidates, Castro, De Blasio and Amy Klobuchar seemed to make the most of the opportunity.

The debate’s backdrop — the mushrooming border crisis, the detention of migrant children in squalid conditions and a shocking photograph of a Salvadoran

man and his daughter drowned in the Rio Grande — prompted tense exchanges.

Castro, the only Latino in the race, who wants to decriminalise unauthorised immigration as part of a sweeping immigration reform, called the photograph “heartbreaking.”

O’Rourke, Booker and later Castro notably slipped into Spanish as they spoke about the migration crisis, openly courting an increasingly influential voting bloc.

De Blasio earned loud applause when he addressed citizens who have been told that immigrants have helped cause their woes.

“The immigrants didn’t do that to you!” De Blasio boomed. “The big corporations did that to you.” Klobuchar also rushed to the defence of immigrants, saying “they are America.”

More than any other candidate, Warren, 70, has given a picture of her presidential priorities, like instituting a wealth tax, breaking up big tech companies and securing the US election system.

In closing remarks she recalled growing up in Oklahoma where a government-funded community college helped her catch a break.

Meanwhile Trump’s campaign mocked the debate as “the best argument” for his re-election. — AFP

