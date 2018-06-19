Main Oman 

Warning against damaging public utilities

Oman Observer ,

MUSCAT, JUNE 19—-In what is seen as a tough stand, the Muscat Municipality has warned against inflicting any damage to public utilities.

“Such actions not only cause financial losses, but also deprive the people of the facilities. It is a crime. Strict action will be taken against those indulge in destructing public property”, said a senior official in the municipality.

According to him, the civic authorities continue to receive complaints against individuals who construct speed breakers on roads before their residences.

Similarly, many people also dig the roads to lay electric cables or pipes for irrigation purposes.

“There are proper channels through which such requirements can be fulfilled. Any activity which is done without obtaining prior permission is illegal”, he told Observer.

He said that if the authorities find any speed breaker is erected without permission, they not only be removed but also the violators will be liable to pay a fine of RO500.

