Muscat: Lt Gen Ahmed bin Harith al Nabhani, SAF Chief of Staff and Director of Al Saif Al Sareea 3, praised the efficient performance of armed forces of Oman and the UK at joint war exercises. “The national exercise Al Shomookh 2 and Al Saif Al Sareea 3 (Swift Sword 3), which took place throughout the past October are model for the joint collaboration of all military, security and civil sectors of the state. This war games are necessary to keep pace with the rapid development of modern military concepts and the conflict management. They are also necessary to maintain its security and stability .

“The participants in the two exercises demonstrated great ability to plan and implement joint operations. The participants worked side by side in an efficient and capable manner with their counterparts from the Royal British Armed Forces. Through the events of the exercise, we can confirm that all stages were implemented as planned. “We were able to try and test the theoretical systems and laws on the ground with high professionalism and accuracy. The Commands of the forces in the field adopted to the scenario prepared to achieve the national goal and provide all participants from different sectors with the required experiences in such large national events. They already worked in cooperation and harmony. This proves that they have realised that their efforts will be an important factor in the success of the exercise and achieving the national aims. The number of participants, and the interaction of citizens from all the governorates and wilayats makes this exercise a state exercise. All national resources have been harnessed to serve the military effort. SAF Chief of Staff and Director of the Exercise explained that “ In order to identify the response capabilities of the people of the homeland to the performance of their duties and national roles during the military operations, a part of the reserve was called and part of the forces of the teams was deployed to serve the exercise plans. We did not rely on the “volunteers”, who constitute the strategic reserve of the force and qualified human resources who can carry weapons. The number of volunteers is estimated at hundreds of thousands. We consider them the complementary force of the military forces that can defend our dear country.

“Al Shomookh 2 and Al Saif Al Sareea 3 concluded with the use of live ammunition in land, air and water.” He said the guests at the drill praised the performance of the participants. He said 88,000 people took part in the exercise. This is the first event of its kind in the history of joint exercises implemented by the Sultanate in terms of size. This should be a source of pride for all Omanis.

SAF Chief of Staff praised ministers’ role in raising the morale of exercise participants. He also thanked all commanders and their meticulous and professional work in issuing instructions for the deployment of units and their movements throughout the exercise period. He also praised the commitments of officers and individuals participated in the exercise.

“Many national bodies and committees also had noble roles and duties. They were clearly featured in the events of this exercise, such as the National Committee for Civil Defence, Oman Charitable Organisation, the Public Authority for Stores and Food Reserve, in addition to the National Multi Hazard Early Warning System, through which we take into account the readings of weather conditions continuously throughout the day and throughout the exercise period. The Supreme Council for Planning was actively involved in the course of the exercise.

SAF chief said the Ministry of Information, the Public Authority for Radio and Television, the Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising, the public relations departments in the governmental institutions, private media have made strenuous efforts to cover the exercise.

SAF Chief of Staff, Director of the Exercise, thanked all those who participated in this great exercise, including all employees of the Sultan’s Armed Forces, the military and security services, as well as the civil authorities that have made great efforts that led to the success of the exercise. The main planning team worked hard during the preparation through management of workshops, meetings, seminars and preparatory courses for the rehabilitation of the staff who participated in the two exercises, the demonstration committee, which worked hard to show the level of the demonstration that suits the status of the Sultan’s Armed Forces and its high standards. He added that the demonstration received the admiration and appreciation of both the attendees and their followers through the various media.” We also thank all the commands and forces that participated including the military, security and civil organisations, which participated in the two exercises with all efficiency and competence and contributed to the success of the exercises.

He said,” I thank Royal British armed forces for their spirit of cooperation and understanding with their peers of SAF throughout the exercise. We wish them a safe return to their country. We thank Allah the Almighty for granting us success and pray to Him to grant His Majesty the Sultan, the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces a long life, good health, happiness, bestow Oman security and stability and that SAF achieves more modernisation, development and progress.”

— ONA

