Wadi Hased an ideal destination for desert campers

Jaalan Bani Bu Ali: Wadi Hased in the Wilayat of Jaalan Bani Bu Ali in the Governorate of South Al Sharqiyah is one of the beautiful valleys that attract tourists from inside and outside the wilayat. It is an important site for family picnic or for individuals and tour groups who like desert and life in the beautiful badiya. Wadi Hased is located 25 km away to the east of Jaalan Bani Bu Ali. The villages adjacent to Wadi Hased have beautiful names such as Al Salaba, Qaran Dhabi, Shubat Al Oudin, Seeh Al Sama, Al Ghina, Sharm Al Nakhla and Aqida.

There are sand dunes of various sizes as well as the mountains surrounding the valley which add beauty to the scene, along with scattered Al Ghaf trees. Hased Fort is located in the centre of the valley, near Seeh Al Sama. It is one of the old forts that are built of plaster, gravel and mud, surrounded by sand dunes and remains of old houses. The fort reflects the skills of Omani architecture, especially in the construction of forts.

Said bin Mohammed al Saeedi, Representative of Jaalan Bani Bu Ali in Majlis Ash’shura, said Hased represents an important tourist destination due to its proximity to the city centre on one hand and environmental diversity on the other hand. One can see the tents of tourists scattered there, which indicates that the valley is an important tourist destination.

The shade of Al Ghaf trees is a real pleasure for nature lovers, alongside the sand dunes. The valleys of Jaalan Bani Bu Ali are a favourite place for hiking and recreation for visitors from within or outside the Sultanate.

Al Saeedi said that the visitors of Wadi Hased can see the life of the Bedouins and camels in all directions because of the fertile land, especially during rains when all animals come to the valley for grazing and water.

The residents of Wadi Hased use groundwater wells for irrigation. One can see them along the valley in the places where rainwater flows. This water is fresh and potable and used for irrigation. It is famous for its palm trees and other seasonal crops, such as alfalfa on which livestock depend on their food among other plants. — ONA

Related