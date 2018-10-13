Wadi Gaaloni rich in animal and plant life

Haima: Located about 100 km east of the Wilayat of Haima, the wildlife reserve in Wadi Gaaloni in the Governorate of Al Wusta is one of the tourist and environmental landmarks in the Sultanate of Oman.

The Arabian Oryx Reserve was established by a Royal Decree No 4/94 and amended by a Royal Decree No 11/2007 on an area of 2,824 square kilometres, which was later renamed Wildlife Reserve. It is affiliated to the Office for Conservation of the Environment at the Diwan of Royal Court.

The reserve is the first site in the region to be recognised by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (Unesco).

The open “Al Jada” plain in the reserve is home to many animals such as the Arabian oryx, Arabian gazelle and rabbits. To the east of the “Al Jada” plain is the “Al Haqf” cliff, which provides water and shelter for many predators in the reserve, such as the Arabian wolf, red fox, lynx, desert fox and striped hyena.

Some statistics indicate that there are about 21 species of reptiles in the reserve, including several types of snakes. The Wildlife Reserve includes many types of mammals such as rats, mice and Gerbillus.

The reserve is very rich in different species of birds because it is located on the main migration routes of birds. There are 30 species of birds that are found throughout the year in the reserve.

The latest field studies indicate that there are 189 species of wild plants in the reserve, of which 12 species are endemic.

Vegetation provides food and water for other organisms living in the reserve through dew drops that condense on the leaves of some plants during the fog. Most of the plants in the reserve are good source of fodder for sheep and camels. — ONA

