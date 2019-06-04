Wadi Bani Khalid: Citizen finds last body

Muscat: A citizen has recovered the body of the sixth member of the ill-fated family which went missing after heavy rains from Seeq, Al Kamil wal Wafi, Public Authority for Civil Defence and Ambulance (PACDA) said in a statement on Tuesday.

PACDA’s search and rescue team earlier had recovered five of the bodies out of six. A family of 6 went missing in Wadi Bani Khalid after torrential rains resulted in flash floods in the area last month. The family was trapped inside the vehicle following heavy rains that led to water furiously flowing to the roads from mountains surrounding the area.