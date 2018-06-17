Wadi al Maawil stages cultural events

WADI AL MAAWIL: The Wilayat of Wadi al Maawil in South Al Batinah Governorate celebrated Eid al Fitr at the Bait Al Ghasham Museum in Al Shal’li village. The celebration included cultural, artistic, social and recreational activities as well as heritage shows, plays, gift-giving, completions, among others. The ceremony was aimed at finding an entertainment destination for families during the Eid holidays and creating an atmosphere of joy as well as stirring local tourism and promoting the Bait Al Ghasham Museum as a tourist destination. The ceremony was attended by Shaikh Khalid bin Hilal al Maawali, Chairman of Majlis Ash’shura, Said bin Mohammed al Maawali, member of the Municipal Council and Said bin Khalfan al Numani, Director of Bait Al Ghasham Museum. — ONA

