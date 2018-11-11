Wadi Al Fatah enjoys diverse ecology, unique destination in Dhank

Dhank: Wadi Al Fatah is one of the famous tourist valleys in the Wilayat of Dhank in the Governorate of Al Dhahirah. It is located in the north of the wilaya and is about 40 km away from its centre.

The valley passes through the mountains and is characterized by abundance of water throughout the year, which increases after rains. The course of the valley is flanked by trees, which are located in the mountainous areas including Ghaf, Sidr, and Rohida (Tecomella undulata), in addition to the dense vegetation cover that increases during summer.

The visitor finds the valley a natural outlet to enjoy the place and its natural life components, where the lush shadows and flowing water that give the resident and tourist special fun. Wadi Al Fatah includes rocks of various shapes and colours, including the spotless white rocks that are surrounded by high mountains.

The locally called “Ghaili” Falaj “flowing during abundance of water after rains” that runs through the valley, which goes towards palm groves and various plantations, is another aspect. The visitor discovers the splendor of Omani architecture in the ancient irrigation system and reflects the extent to which Omani people benefit from the environment components for their service and utilisation.

Shaikh Hamad bin Said al-Sa’edi said: “Wadi Al Fatah is characterized, especially in some months of the year by the arrival of various types of migratory birds, which take a break station for some days and may be up to weeks. This contributes to enrich the natural life of the valley and its diversity and make it a destination for tourists from inside and outside the Sultanate”.

He added that “The completion of the work on Khabib – Dhank road, which links the wilaya to the highway, coming from the Wilayat of Yanqul towards the Governorate of Al Buraimi, has contributed in revitalizing the tourism activities in the wilaya, and also facilitated access to this valley, which is one of the most important tourist attractions in the Wilayat of Dhank”.

He pointed out that the town of “Al Fatah” where the valley is located, is characterized by many beautiful elements and ecological diversity. Such diversity represented in combining high mountains with caves maintaining the glamour of the past, as well as flat plains containing vast areas of agricultural land that gives the valley a beautiful touch with its lush palm trees and tree shadows. The green colours are in harmony with the colours of the mountains overlooking the valley.

Shaikh al Saedi told Oman News Agency (ONA), “The town is surrounded by a number of populated villages. Some of the people of these villages practice sheepherding and livestock breeding. The visitors to Wadi Al Fatah see a flock of cattle roaming the valley to enjoy its water and grass”.

Wadi Al Fatah in the Wilayat of Dhank is a natural resort visited by tourists all the year round, especially on weekends and moderate winter days, to enjoy its natural scenery and water flowing from the surrounding mountains. –ONA