W Muscat in Qurm to accept guests from tomorrow

Muscat: The W Muscat has started accepted bookings from guests effectively for April 10 and onwards, the hotel executives confirmed.

Situated in the Shatti Al Qurum beachfront, the hotel offers 279 rooms and suites where Omani heritage meets contemporary design, the hotel said on its website.

According to booking portals, the hotel offers a full-service spa, two outdoor swimming pools, a sauna, and a 24-hour fitness centre, 7 restaurants. A computer station is located on site with wireless Internet access complimentary.