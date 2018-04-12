Vyaniti Yoga & OCA celebrate health with a mega “108 Surya Namaskar”

Towards spreading awareness for healthy living and how the ancient practice of yoga can help deal with chronic health issues, in addition to maintaining a fit and balanced lifestyle Vyaniti Group jointly with Oman Cancer Association (OCA) organised a Fund Raising 108 Surya Namaskar Event for Dar Al Hanan. The event was held on Friday, 30th March 2018 at the Shangri-La Barr Al Jissah Resort & Spa’s Amphitheatre and was attended by over 700 people and about 550 people got on to the Mat to perform 108 Surya Namaskar. The Vyaniti Group will be applying this event for Limca Book of Records as an overseas claimant.

The event began with some talent shows by children, men and women of Vyaniti Yoga. Followed by a speech by Prema Nagesh, Founder of Vyaniti Yoga on the importance of Yoga and Surya Namaskar in one’s daily life and the importance of Surya Namaskar as one of the ancient techniques to keep you physically and emotionally fit. She also mentioned about these 12 steps not modern but developed 7,000 years ago and these were developed for those who lead a sedentary life style to keep themselves fit and this fits perfect to every one of us in modern life style.

