VW planning new North America factory for e-vehicles

LOS ANGELES: Volkswagen is deciding where to locate a new factory in North America to build electric vehicles for the US market, the German automaker’s new head for the Americas said.

Scott Keogh, (pictured) the newly appointed CEO of Volkswagen Group of America, said a new plant was needed to build a vehicle yet to be revealed under the Volkswagen brand, priced between $30,000-$40,000, that is due in 2020.

“We are 100 per cent deep in the process of ‘We will need an electric car plant in North America,’ and we’re holding those conversations now,” Keogh told journalists at the Los Angeles auto show.

An electric car that could take on Silicon Valley’s Tesla Inc is part of the massive investment in electric vehicles that Europe’s largest carmaker plans to make. Volkswagen announced earlier this month it would spend almost 44 billion euros ($50 billion) on developing electric cars, and new mobility services by 2023, while exploring areas of cooperation with US automaker Ford Motor Co.

To meet a production timeline for 2020, the new electric car will initially be sourced outside of the United States, Keogh said. — Reuters

