VW could build up to 50 million electric cars

FRANKFURT: Volkswagen could build up to 50 million electric cars on its new electric vehicle platform and is looking at expanding its manufacturing footprint in the United States, Chief Executive Herbert Diess told Automotive News.

“We set up the plant in Chattanooga always with the idea to be able to grow it, to mirror it,” Diess was quoted.

“The plant is still too small, and we are considering different options — it might be electric cars, it might be a different derivative of the Atlas (SUV) — it’s still open.” Volkswagen (VW) and Ford are looking at expanding cooperation, mainly in commercial vehicles, Diess added.

“What we’re talking about is sharing a few platforms and manufacturing sites there, which makes sense. And within the dialogue, we are also touching other options, but this will be the main focus if we come to a conclusion.”

Ford could help VW develop a global successor to the Amarok pick-up, or a unibody pick-up, Diess said.

VW is open to licensing its MEB electric car platform to third party manufacturers, explaining that was a way to ramp up economies of scale.

“We have hundreds of different drivetrains in our industry, and there’s a lot of differentiation in the drivetrain. This will become less, because the battery cells will be very similar on the basis of the same chemistry inside,” Diess said. — Reuters

