STOCKHOLM: China-owned Volvo Cars said global car sales increased by 14 per cent in the first quarter compared to the same period in 2017, driven by strong sales in China and the United States. The car maker on Wednesday said it sold 147,407 cars during the January-to-March period.

In China, the world’s largest car market, it sold about 28,700 cars, an increase of 23.3 per cent year on year.

Demand was strong for the locally produced XC60 and S90 models, the company said.

In the US, sales were pushed by the XC90 and XC60 SUV models, Volvo said.

The company sold just over 20,000 cars, a year-on-year increase of 49 per cent. Volvo said sales in Europe grew by almost 6 per cent in the quarter.

China-based Zhejiang Geely Holding Group took over ownership of the Swedish carmaker in 2010 from US automotive giant Ford.— dpa

