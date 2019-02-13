Volunteers are welcome

Muscat, Feb 13 – More than 100 activities are lined up for young visitors in addition to children having the opportunity to be journalists covering the 24th edition of International Book Fair. This time the doors are opened to be volunteers at the event. “The volunteers can help us and be part of the Book fair. There are another 100 events planned for the adult. Last year there were only 60 activities. So in total there are 200 activities lined up,” Minister of Information Dr Abdulmunim bin Mansour al Hasani said. The focus is also on cultivating reading habit in children. “We are looking at online publishing but also specifically for children. There are many publishers who specialises in on line publishing especially for kids. So this is adding to the exhibition we are looking forward to seeing lots of children visiting the exhibition,” the minister said.

