Voluntary works in Buraimi

BURAIMI: The members of Buraimi voluntary team paid a courtesy visit to Brigadier General Mohammed bin Khalfan al Dughaishi, Chief of Buraimi Police Command. During the meeting, the team’s members introduced their voluntary works carried out across the governorate. The members received a souvenir from the Buraimi commander, in appreciation to their efforts for enhancing the traffic awareness among the society’s segments and instilling values of collaboration and solidarity.

