Science Tech 

Vivo launches V15 Pro with pop-up selfie camera

Oman Observer

Chinese smartphone brand Vivo last week launched its new flagship V15 Pro in India for Rs 28,990 that comes with a pop-up selfie camera. The device also comes with AI triple rear camera, an in-display fingerprint scanner and super AMOLED display. With an almost bezel-less, 91.64 per cent screen-to-body ratio, the smartphone is available in 6GB+128GB storage variant for pre-order on Vivo India E-store, Amazon.in and Flipkart, starting February 20.The device would be available in Topaz Blue and Ruby Red colours, starting March 6. The smartphone comes with a 32MP pop-up selfie camera and AI-enabled 48 million Quad Pixel Sensor.

You May Also Like

Smart roads could power street lamps and electric vehicles

Oman Observer Comments Off on Smart roads could power street lamps and electric vehicles

Digital business requires growth mindset and not just technology

Oman Observer Comments Off on Digital business requires growth mindset and not just technology

Twitter bug exposed users’ private tweets

Oman Observer Comments Off on Twitter bug exposed users’ private tweets