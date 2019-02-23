Vivo launches V15 Pro with pop-up selfie camera

Chinese smartphone brand Vivo last week launched its new flagship V15 Pro in India for Rs 28,990 that comes with a pop-up selfie camera. The device also comes with AI triple rear camera, an in-display fingerprint scanner and super AMOLED display. With an almost bezel-less, 91.64 per cent screen-to-body ratio, the smartphone is available in 6GB+128GB storage variant for pre-order on Vivo India E-store, Amazon.in and Flipkart, starting February 20.The device would be available in Topaz Blue and Ruby Red colours, starting March 6. The smartphone comes with a 32MP pop-up selfie camera and AI-enabled 48 million Quad Pixel Sensor.

