Visitors flock to Oman pavilion at ITB Berlin

Muscat, March 6 – Ahmed bin Nasser al Mehrzi, Minister of Tourism, visited the pavilion of the Sultanate of Oman at the International Travel Bourse (ITB) Berlin, the largest tourism exhibition in the world, on Wednesday. It is being participated by 181 countries of the world who would be showcasing their tourism products and services. Al Mehrzi listened the briefings of the participating Omani tourism establishments and hotels about the services and facilities which they provide to the tourists in the Sultanate. He also listened to briefings about the offers presented by the hotel establishments throughout the year and the tourist packages they offer to the tourist groups coming from various markets.

The hotel establishments and tourism companies participated in the exhibition showcased their efforts they are making to promoting tourist seasons and their marketing offers to attract tourists from the tourist markets.

The minister appreciated the participation of tourist companies of the sultanate in ITB Berlin. It was part of the efforts being made for private and public partnerships in tourism sector of the country and find avenues for cooperation between them. He also lauded the participation of these Omani tourism companies in international tourism events. He said that presence of these companies in such platforms open up more horizons of development of tourism.

The ministry also praised those who work for introduction of Omani tourism products and services at the international level. He said that it was important to promote tourism wherever the opportunity comes. He said that the Ministry of Tourism was leaving no stone unturned to ensure presence of Oman in all tourism markets, marketing in conventional and social media.

He said all efforts are made to introduce Omani tourism everywhere in the world. He said that the hotels and tourism companies were contributing effectively in the promotion of offers and services to attract large scale tourism flow.

Al Mehrzi urged Omani companies to learn from the experience of similar international tourism firms, particularly in the area of management of facilities and services as well as find opportunities for partnerships with them to provide quality tourism services meeting all its requirements.

Oman’s pavilion was opened at ITB Berlin on Tuesday. The ceremony was attended by ministers of the participating countries as well as by major tourism companies of the world.

Lyutha bint Sultan al Mughairy, ambassador of the Sultanate to Germany, expressed her appreciation for the Omani tourism services being showcased at the exhibition. Lauding Oman’s participation in such international tourism exhibitions, Ambassador Lyutha al Mughairy said that it helped in promoting tourism in the Sultanate.

She lauded the efforts made by the Ministry of Tourism to promote the tourism sector in the German market, which is one of the most important tourism markets.

The Omani Tourism Office and participation in exhibitions in Germany playing pivotal role in ensuring forceful presence of the Sultanate as major tourism destination in the market.

Visitors flocked to the pavilion of Oman in ITB Berlin to know about natural and historical landmarks in the Sultanate. The representatives of tourism companies briefed the visitors about their offers.

The exhibition was also visited by Michael Muller, the Mayor of Berlin, a number of ministers of tourism from other countries.

Oman has a huge presence in the ITB Berlin with 44 tourism companies including Oman Air and Oman Airports company.

This is in addition to four SMEs as an effort of the Ministry of Tourism to enhance their participation in the sector and to give them opportunity to learn from the experiences of various companies in the area of management of tourist facilities.

The hotels and tourist companies which are participating in the ITB Berlin lauded the efforts of the Ministry of Tourism, which enabled them to be present in the international exhibitions.

This is to provide them opportunities to introduce their offers and services and learn from the experiences of other countries of the world.

They said that the participation in such international exhibitions was of huge importance for promotion and marketing of the Sultanate and hotel facilities.

They pointed out such participants helped them in learning the methods used for tourism promotions in the era of revolution in information and modern technology. The German tourist market is one of the most important markets for the Sultanate. The number of German tourists who visited the Sultanate in the year 2018 was 64,559.

