Vision 2040 blueprint outlined to Omani business leaders

The Office of the Oman 2040 Vision Strategy hosted Omani entrepreneurs, business leaders and members of the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI) at the Supreme Council for Planning yesterday. The meeting was aimed at familiarising the participants with the mission and objectives of the Oman Vision 2040 blueprint, the flow of work, and key results of various initiatives undertaken by the project team to garner feedback from stakeholders across the Sultanate.

Talal bin Suliman al Rahbi, Head of the technical committee, said: “The participation of entrepreneurs, businesspersons and members of the Chamber is key to contributing to an effective Oman 2040 Strategy. There has been continuous collaboration between Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Supreme Council for Planning. “

He also stated the first phase of the Vision 2040 Strategy will be rolled out in 2021, although some initiatives and proposals will be implemented in 2019 and 2020.

Khalid bin Ali al Sunaidi, Head of the Office of the Oman 2040 Vision Project, made a brief introductory presentation on the strategy, its work phases, participatory approach, and communication initiatives.

The event also included a speech by Qais bin Mohammed al Yousuf, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and a presentation on the Oman 2040 pillars (people and society, economy and development, and governance and institutional performance). Presenters Dr Amal bint Said al Busaidi, Ahmed bin Ali al Mukahini, and Khalid bin Suliman al Siyabi, outlined the strategic directions and key issues of each pillar.

Ali bin Bakhit Kashoob of Oman Business Forum said: “To take part in this meeting is first and foremost a national obligation, and reflects our desire to be part of this important initiative.”

Related