Visa renewal fees to be paid online

MUSCAT: Starting today, the visa renewal fees have to be paid online by public relations officers (PROs) after filling up the online application form and at the time of printing the same. The Royal Oman Police (ROP) has also said fines charged for the delay in visa renewals should be paid at the same time. At present, PROs complete visa applications and renewals online, print completed form and submit them to Directorate-General of Passports and Residency with attached documents.

