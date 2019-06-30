Visa ban extended in some sectors for six months

Muscat: Shaikh Abdullah bin Nasser al Bakri, Minister of Manpower, has issued a Ministerial Decision on Sunday to temporarily suspend the recruitment of expatriate workforce in some professions.

“Temporary ban on professions mentioned in the Ministerial Decision 122/2014 shall continue for a period of another six months starting from July 3, 2019,” the statement said.

Decision No. 122/2014 banned expat recruitment in carpentry workshops, aluminum workshops, blacksmith workshops and brick factories.