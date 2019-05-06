Violence as 3pc vote in Anantnag, 74pc in Bengal

LEH/ANANTNAG/KOLKATA: Clashes erupted at many places on Monday between mobs and security forces after the elections ended in the Anantnag Lok Sabha seat with a dismal voter turnout of 3 per cent.

The turnout in the third and final phase of polling in Anantnag constituency is the lowest in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in the troubled state.

But the Ladakh Lok Sabha constituency saw a 51.9 per cent voter turnout. The overall voter turnout in both Anantnag and Ladakh constituencies was 15.2 per cent.

The poll process in the third phase of Anantnag was marred by violence although the security forces used restraint in controlling the mobs which stoned polling stations and engaged the security forces in pitched clashes throughout the day.

At two places in Pulwama district, militants hurled grenades at polling stations in Rohmoo and Tral areas.

The grenades exploded without causing any damage but caused enough fear and panic among the voters to refrain from exercising their democratic right.

The Congress accused the National Conference (NC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leaders of booth capturing and bogus voting in Pampore and Rajpora voting segments. The spokesman has demanded a re-poll at these places.

As the polling staff and the security forces started to withdraw at 4 pm, the stone pelters attacked scores of vehicles in Shopian and Pulwama districts.

Security forces used tear smoke and pellet gunshots to control the unruly crowds.

Hardly any voter approached the polling stations in Shopian, Wachi, Rajpora, Pulwama and Tral segments of Anantnag during the day.

Separatists had called for an election boycott and a shutdown in Shopian and Pulwama.

In Ladakh, the contest was four-cornered involving Jamyang Tsering Namgyal of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Rigzin Spalbar of the Congress and two independents, Haji Asgar Ali Karbalai and Sajjad Hussain.

In West Bengal, amid attacks on two BJP candidates, Arjun Singh and Locket Chatterjee, and also on polling agents of oppositions parties along with cases of intimidation, violence, bombings and EVM glitches, nearly 74 per cent of electorate in seven constituencies in the state voted till 5 pm on Monday in the fifth phase of Lok Sabha polls.

Polling was highest in Uluberia (77.57 per cent) followed by Bongaon (76.18), Hooghly (76.14), Arambag (75.73), Sreerampur (73.31), Barrackpore (71.28) and Howrah (67.59).

In the last Lok Sabha polls in 2014, the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress had won all these seven seats. — IANS

Related