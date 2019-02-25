Vietnam deports Kim Jong Un impersonator

Hanoi: An Australian impersonator of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was deported on Monday from Vietnam, days before Kim is scheduled to meet US President Kim Jong Un in Hanoi, the actor said.

The impersonator, known by his stage name Howard X, was escorted from his hotel by three officials early on Monday, according to his Facebook page, which included photos of him at the gate of a Vietnam Airlines flight leaving for Singapore from Hanoi’s Noi Bai airport. X, who plays Kim professionally for events and advertisements,appeared last week on the streets of Hanoi alongside a Trump impersonator named Russell White, who has not been deported.

The two men, both sporting the signature haircuts of Kim and Trump respectively, were photographed shaking hands on the steps of the Hanoi Opera House in a mock diplomatic ceremony on Friday with hired security guards.

That night, they were detained and questioned by police and told not to appear in public during the summit. — dpa

