Vietnam beat Oman Olympic team

MUSCAT, Aug 5 – Oman national Olympic under-23 team suffered its first defeat against Vietnam 1-0 on Sunday at Vietnam international friendly football tournament. Vietnam netted their goal in 89th minute. Hamed al Azani’s boys commenced their campaign in a goalless draw against Uzbekistan. Oman will take on Palestine on Tuesday at the end of the international tournament. Oman Olympic team is taking part in the friendly tournament in preparation for the upcoming participations.

Oman Olympic team squad: Sultan Said, Faisal al Hambasi (Al Nasr), al Baraa al Mawaali, Issam al Subhi (Al Shabab), Faisal al Harthi, Zaher al Aghbari, Ihad al Balushi, Abdullah al Shabibi, Yousef al Malki (Seeb), Yousef al Shieadi, Ammar al Rushaidi, Mohsin al Ghassani, Omaran al Hedi (Suwaiq), Thwaini al Mukhaini, Motaism al Muhajari, Ibrahim al Mukhaini (Al Oruba), Mohammed al Qaidi (Al Salam), Aahed al Hudaifi, Qadhafi al Mahrooqi, Hussain al Habsi (Al Mudhaibi), Yousef al Ghelani, Abdullah al Mashiki (Sur), Saud al Moqbali (Suhar) and Arshad al Alawi.

