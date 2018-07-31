Video: Warning issued for Salalah beachgoers

Salalah: The Ministry of Tourism has urged visitors to Salalah during (khareef) season to be careful while getting close to beaches and avoid swimming due to high sea waves.

The number of visitors to the Salalah this Khareef season has reached (June 21 to June 30) July 25) 300,456, an increase of 56.2 per cent from 192,392 visitors in 2017.

The number during the fifth week of the period from July 19 to 25 July was 122,728, an increase of 71.0 per cent compared to the same period last year. In the fourth week of the current season, which reached 71, 760 visitors, according to the latest statistics by the National Center for Statistics and Information.