Video: Rains, thundershowers in parts of Oman

Muscat: Isolated rains accompanied by thunderstorms have been reported from Mudhebi, Rustaq, Ibri , Samail , Nizwa, Haima, Al Hamra (thunderstorm), Izki, Jabal Shams, Buraimi, Yanqual other parts of Oman.

Strong winds that caused minor property damages were also reported from places like Ibri and Yankul on Saturday.

(Photos and videos sourced from WeatherOmanya)

According to Oman Meteorology, forecast for Sunday is “Cloudy skies along the coastal areas of Dhofar governorate and adjoining mountains with intermittent drizzle and chances of clouds development and isolated rain over the desert areas of the governorate. Clear to partly cloudy skies over the rest of the Sultanate with chances of clouds development and isolated rain occasionally thundershowers over Al-Hajar Mountains, adjoining areas during afternoon and chances of dust rising wind over desert areas of Al Wusta and Dhofar governorates. Chances of late night to early morning low level clouds or fog patches along the coastal areas of Arabian Sea and Oman Sea.”