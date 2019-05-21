GoAir announces daily services to Kannur

Muscat: India’s low-cost carrier based in Mumbai, GoAir, will operate daily services to Kannur International Airpor from June 1.

The airline started services from Muscat to Kannur on February 28 with three weekly flights, which will continue until March 31, 2019.

Daily services will continue until October 26 this year.

Oman is airline’s third international destination and first from the Middle East.

Public Authority for Civil Aviation (PACA) had approved GoAir to operate seven weekly flights from Kannur to Muscat early this year.

As per the website, the fares drop to Kannur with the launch of daily flights from the current levels of Ro158 to Ro113 for a one-way ticket.

From June 1, flight from Muscat will leave at 0.15 am to arrive in Kannur at 3.25 am.

Arjun, Dasgupta, vice president, GoAir, recently spoke exclusively to the Observer on the current and future plans.