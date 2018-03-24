Video: Everyone in Oman urged to join Earth Hour

The Environment Society of Oman (ESO) is inviting everyone in Oman to switch off and join in observing Earth Hour 2018. All individuals and companies interested in participating can take the pledge or find out more information on www.omanearthour.org

ESO announced their annual Earth Hour event during a press conference held at Crowne Plaza, as part of the organization’s efforts to mark Earth Hour in Oman. The global theme this year is Connect2Earth which focuses on raising awareness about global biodiversity and its importance to ecosystems. In line with the global theme, this year’s event will focus on the Arabian Sea Humpback Whales and through a new collaboration with Xcape Muscat, will hold a scavenger hunt with environmental clues and information, at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex in Bousher.

The scavenger hunt held during the public event will challenge participants to solve riddles using clues and information about Humpback Whales, to find the hidden treasure. Other forms of entertainment will include; live music performances, coloring activities for children, food stalls, and finally concluding the night with an environmental documentary during lights out.

