Video: Drones for Oman’s transport, delivery sector

Muscat: Oman has initiated a step that will give a major boost to the use of drones, in the logistics and transportation sector.

An agreement has been signed between Oman Technology Fund (OTF) and Careem, the leading ride-hailing taxi app the

Middle East, on Thursday to conduct a study for the development of transport and delivery applications using drones.

As per the details, the first phase of the agreement, which will last for three months, there will be a joint cooperation to find our intelligent solutions for transportation and delivery using modern UAV techniques.

This phase will focus on the use of an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) technology for logistics delivery services in the oil and gas services and logistics industries. The two sides will also explore the possibility of entering into a joint venture or strategic partnership aimed at developing land transport services.

According to Yousuf al Harthy, CEO, OTF, “The objective of the MOU is that by the end of 2018, the two parties will be able to enter into a strategic agreement covering long-term cooperation on all or some of the above issues.”

Basil al Nahlawi, general manager, Careem Gulf. “As a company established in this region to meet the needs of individuals and governments, we are proud to have signed this agreement with OTF.”

He added, “We are happy to enter the Omani market in cooperation with Marhaba Taxi company after the approval of the Ministry of Transport and Communications (MOTC). We are one of the largest technical companies in the Greater Middle East region.”.

“In the globalized and competitive global environment, Oman’s Vision 2040 is based on the development of the economy through technology not only to enhance the level of competitiveness but also to achievable long-term growth through further investment under the Fourth Industrial Revolution,” said Talal al Rahbi, Deputy Secretary General of the Supreme Council for Planning and chairman of OTF.