Veterinary sciences forum held

MUSCAT: In connection with the World Veterinarian Day, the Animal and Veterinary Sciences Group at the Department of Animal and Veterinary Sciences of the College of Agricultural & Marine Sciences at Sultan Qaboos University organised the Animal and Veterinary Sciences Forum on Tuesday. The aim of the event was to highlight animal’s health and to spread awareness in our society regarding animal’s welfare and handling, as well as, prevention methods from zoonotic and contagious diseases and their consequences like human and economic losses.

The event served as a platform to connect university students and animal science and veterinary specialists from the academic staff, students with specialists from outside the university. The forum provided information to the students about animals and the basis of handling them and informed them about diseases, causes and the ways of diagnosing them and prevention methods. The activities of the forum helped the veterinary technology students to improve their skills and expertise in spreading awareness on the importance of animals and human relationship and its economic and environmental aspects.