Verma told to respond to CVC report

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday told CBI Director Alok Verma to respond to the Central Vigilance Commission’s (CVC) inquiry report on allegations of corruption brought against him.

The allegations were levelled by his deputy, Special Director Rakesh Asthana.

Describing the CVC report as “exhaustive, accompanied with annexure”, a bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, Justice Sanjay Krishan Kaul and Justice K M Joseph said, “The CVC report is very complimentary on some charges, not so complimentary on others and very uncomplimentary in some areas and says some more investigation may be required.”

The court directed that the CVC report should be given to senior counsel Fali Nariman, appearing for Alok Verma.

