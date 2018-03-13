Verbeek picks squad for Palestine match

Muscat: The coach of Oman national football team has picked the players ahead of an internal camp which will begin on Sunday in preparation for their match against Palestine in the final round of the 2019 AFC Asian Cup qualification which will be played on March 28.

In their final match against Palestine, Oman will be vying for the first place of the group which is so far led by Palestine. Pim Veerbek, head coach of Oman football team earlier confirmed to Oman Arabic, sister publication of the Observer that the team will see some changes.

The players who have been selected for the team are: Fayez al Rushaidi, Ali al Busaidy, Mahmoud Mabrouk, Yassin al Shiyady, Khalid al Hajri, Abdulaziz al Muqbali (Al Suwaiq), Ibrahim al Mukhaini (Al Arouba), Ali al Jabri and Mohammed Faraj (Al Nahdha), Saud al Farsi (Oman), Abdullah Noah, Ahmed Faraj and Fahmi Dorbin (Al Nasr), Motaz Salih Abdullah Fawaz and Basil al Rawahi (Dhofar), Jameel al Yahmadi and Ishhad Obaid (Al Shabab), Faisal al Harthi (Seeb).

The coach also picked the following names from foreign leagues: Mohammed al Musalami (Al Jazira club of UAE), Saad Suhail (Al Nassr of Saudi Arabia), Mohsin Jawhar (Uhud of Saudi Arabia), Said al Ruzaiqi (Al Arabi of Kuwait), Ahmed Kanu (Al Mesaimeer of Qatar), Nadir Awadh (Al Shahania of Qatar) and Raed Ibrahim (Valletta of Malta).

The legendary goalkeeper Ali al Habsi has been excluded from the list.

