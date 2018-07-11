Verbeek in Salalah to find new players

Muscat, July 11 – Oman’s national team head coach, Pim Verbeek, travelled to Salalah to discover some new faces and players who could join the Red Warriors squad. Verbeek along with his technical team will be camping in Salalah to watch the Military League matches which will be held from July 14 to August 1. Military League features six teams namely: Royal Guard of Oman, Royal Air force Oman and Engineering services at Ministry of Defence in Group one. Royal Army of Oman is clubbed with teams of Royal Navy of Oman and Royal Court Affairs in group two. First two teams in each group will qualify to the semifinal.

Verbeek might select some players during the league and include them for the Jordan camp that is scheduled in September for Oman’s road map preparation for the AFC Asian Cup that will held in the UAE next January. Meanwhile, the main organising committee of Military League completed all the preparation for the league. All the matches will be held at the Salalah Sports Complex. Defending champions Royal Guard of Oman, are favourites again this year to clinch the shield as the team features many national team players including Abdulaziz al Muqbali, Mohammed al Ghassani and Said al Ruzaiqi.

Adil Al Balushi