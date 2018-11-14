Verbeek assures to address scoring woes

MUSCAT, Nov 14 – Oman national football team head coach Pim Verbeek is confident about solving the scoring concerns faced by the ‘Red Warriors.’

The Dutchman said Oman players have scored 40 goals after he took over as Oman coach. “There is no need to panic about the lack of scoring goals in last few matches. We are working out ways to address the issue,” Verbeek said during a training camp in Muscat. Oman have recently registered only draws — mostly goalless — in their last four friendly matches. The two friendlies after the Asian Cup Qualifier against Palestine were goalless draws against Lebanon and Jordan in September.

In Doha, Oman had another goalless draw against Ecuador, while a 1-1 result against Philippines also failed to lift the spirit.

“Jordan and Ecuador are not easy teams to score. We did not get many chances to score during the matches. We are working to find solutions,” the Oman coach clarified.

Talking on the latest focus of the team, Verbeek said he wants a good defence structure.

“The main purpose of our first two camps was to organise defence. In football, it is essential that you secure your defence when competing at the top level. Then, we will work to create more chances to score.”

Midfielder Raed Ibrahim, who plays for Malta club Waletta, had joined the training session on Tuesday. Ibrahim is suffering from a minor ankle injury.

Defender Mohammed al Shiba is also suffering from an ankle injury.

Verbeek said Mohammed al Shiba can join the training on Thursday as per the latest medical updates.

The camp at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex currently have 22 players and three goalkeepers.

ALL FOCUS ON ASIAN CUP

Verbeek assured the Oman fans of a good effort in the upcoming Asian Cup in the UAE.

“We have two more months left to prepare better for the Asian Cup. We are working to find different options in the attack side. I have the confidence on my players to create chances and score but they need some time.”

The former coach of Australia said that support from fans and people at this time is very important.

“In the Asian Cup, we are not in an easy group although all the groups are tough. Japan is the biggest team in Asia.”

“We are looking to win Uzbekistan match to make the way easy for us. The first match in any tournament is very important,” he said.

“However, our main focus currently is on the training camps and upcoming friendly matches. We will have couple of preparatory matches in November and December and that will shape our players for the Asian tourney. I have in mind some players and the chances are open for players to be part in the national team,” Veerbeek said adding that the team list is not yet finalized.

On the other hand, the training session was also attended by Salim al Wahaibi, chairman of Oman Football Association (OFA) and board members of OFA.

The OFA chairman expressed satisfaction with the team preparation for the Asian Cup.

“The national team is having a right preparation plan for the AFC Asian Cup. We are very pleased with technical reports provided by the coaching staff,” Salim said.

“The situation in AFC Asian Cup is totally different than Gulf Cup. Many tough teams and top ranked teams will be part of the event.”

Al Wahaibi said he expects Oman to be a surprise package at the Asian Cup.

“We are expecting some surprises in Asian Cup and we hope our national team will be one of that surprises and qualify to the advanced rounds. We are very optimistic on our players and team,” Al Wahaibi added.

With regards to the scoring concerns on the players, Al Wahaibi said this is not an issue for Oman national team only.

“All the international teams and clubs are suffering from this issue. We believe in our coaching staff’s capabilities to overcome the issue and find a better solution.”

The OFA chief said the return of Saad Suhail is a positive thing for the side.

“Saad Suhail is one of the main member of the national team. He was not in the last team camp with due to his circumstances with his club. As the issue is solved and he had attended the training sessions, the coaching staff had recalled Saad back to this camp,” Al Wahaibi said.

Adil al Balushi