Verbeek announces probables ahead of Asian Cup

MUSCAT, Nov 7 – Oman national team head coach Pim Verbeek has announced the list of players for the upcoming internal camp which will be held from November 11 to 20. The probables included the following players: Mohammed al Musalami, Ali al Busaidi, Moutaz Saleh, Al Mundher al Alawi, Harib al Saadi, Ali Salim, Salah al Yahyai, Khalid al Beriki, Khalid al Hajri, Ahmed Faraj, Mahmood al Mushaifri, Yaseen al Shiyadi, Mohsin al Ghassani, Mohsin Jawher, Ali al Jabri, Mohammed al Balushi, Nasser al Shemali, Sameer al Alawi, Eid al Farsi, Sami al Hassani, Ali al Habsi, Fayez al Rushaidi, Saad Suhail, Ahmed Mubarak, Jameel al Hamadi and Raed Ibrahim.

The internal camp will include two friendly matches as the national team is getting ready for the AFC Asian Cup in the UAE next January. The preparatory matches will be against Bahrain and Syria. The technical coaching staff affirmed that the list of probables is not the final one and chances are still available for all the local players to be part at the national team. The current list has omitted two main strikers — Abdulaziz al Maqbali and Said al Ruzaiqi. The Sultanate team will be against Japan, Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan in the sixth group at the Asian Cup.