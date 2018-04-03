VAT compliance driving digital transformation of companies

Tax authorities in the GCC are starting to use sophisticated digital platforms that require taxpayers to submit data in real time or near-real time prompting companies in the GCC to enhance their digital capabilities.

This is changing the way businesses collect, format and report tax information, and accelerates reporting and filing obligations.

Sherif El Kilany, MENA Tax Leader at EY says: “The overwhelming view is that VAT compliance has actually accelerated the digital transformation of companies across the GCC.

So in addition to being a significant revenue stream, the roll out of VAT is now clearly seen as a means of modernising the economy and putting the digital journey on the speed track.

Almost all tax professionals polled at our tax conference revealed that their tax administrations in MENA have digitalised or are in the process of digitalising their operations in the next 1–2 years.

All of them expect the fiscal and tax policy landscape to change over the next few years, which means the digitisation process will continue at steady pace.”

Respondents to the poll also showed strong reservations around the transparency requirements.

More than 75 per cent of them expressed deep concerns on the possible impact for their businesses.

Almost all of the poll respondents believe that increased tax transparency will result in an increased number of tax disputes and tax risk profile.

