Various programmes being held to mark World Diabetes Day

MUSCAT: The National Diabetes and Endocrine Center (NDEC) of the Royal Hospital in collaboration with the Oman Diabetes Association has begun programmes as part of observance of the World Diabetes Day, which falls on November 14 every year, under the theme ‘Diabetes and Family’.

Dr Qasim al Salmi, Director General of the Royal Hospital, along with senior officials of the Hospital and the Center attended an event held in this connection.
The event, which targeted diabetics and their families, aimed at educating the community on how to prevent diabetes, sharing of experiences, encouraging people to undergo early screening for diabetes, introducing them to the integrated services provided to diabetics, as well as encouraging people to adopt a healthy lifestyle.
The programmes that began on Wednesday will continue until November 14 at the National Diabetes and Endocrine Center.

