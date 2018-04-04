Vaishali to play in FairBreak Global XI

MUSCAT: Omani player and champion of women’s cricket cause in Oman Vaishali Jesrani has been selected to play for FairBreak Global XI in an exhibition T20 match on May 30 in London.

The match, to be held at Wormsley Park, one of the most beautiful cricket grounds in England, will be played between Sir Paul Getty Women’s XI and FairBreak Global XI, which comprises international players from eleven countries.

“It would be a privilege to be part of such a global setting. The FairBreak Global XI will have representatives from 11 different countries, something we believe has never occurred in women’s cricket history,” said Vaishali, who will be the first Omani women to represent the country at such an international cricket event.

Coached by Vasbert Drakes, former West Indies player, Geoff Lawson, former Australian fast bowler, and Damien Wright, the FairBreak Global XI will be managed by Saba Nasim, who was awarded a BEM for her coaching of women in E

The FairBreak Global XI: Akanksha Kohli (India), Alex Blackwell (Australia), Diane Bimenyimana (Rwanda), Diviya GK (Singapore), Divya Saxena (Canada), Lakshmi Yadav (India), Mariko Hill (Hong Kong), Nadia Gruny (USA), Vaishali Jesrani (Oman), Selina Solman (Vanuatu), Shamilia Connell (West Indies) and Suzie Bates (New Zealand).

