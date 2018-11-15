USA race to top with win

MUSCAT: The United States of America and Singapore registered vital wins in ICC World Cricket League Division 3 as they continued their bids for ICC World Cricket League Division 2.

There was plenty of tension at Oman Cricket’s Amerat Grounds as USA made it three wins from three with a narrow 16-run triumph against Denmark to go level at the top of the table.

In the second match of the day, Singapore were in control throughout against Uganda as they won by 63 runs to make it back-to-back wins after losing their opening game against unbeaten hosts Oman.

USA and Oman will clash in a huge game on Friday, while Singapore will look to pile more pressure on the two sides when they take on Kenya in the other game tomorrow.

Jones, Hayden lift USA

Despite losing the toss and being put in to bat, USA got off to a perfect start as opening batters Monank Patel (22) and Jaskaran Malhotra (39) put on 61 runs for the first wicket.

Denmark hit back with a few quick wickets as Patel and Malhotra both departed, along with Steven Taylor, but Aaron Jones got his team back on track with 78 off 99 balls.

A half century from Hayden Walsh helped push the USA to 230 for eight from its 50 overs, with Nicolaj Laegsgaard the pick of the Denmark bowlers with 2 for 51.

Taranjit Bharaj set the platform for Denmark to push the USA close, hitting five fours and a six as he made 69 from 109 balls, with Abdul Hashmi also contributing a handy 48.

But wickets continued to fall at regular intervals as Timil Patel struck four times with the ball, while Elmore Hutchinson (2-28) also chipped in with a couple of key wickets.

Valiant rearguard action from Jonas Henriksen (12) and Laegsgaard (6) edged Denmark nearer the target, but Ali Khan’s wicket wrapped the game up for USA in the final over.

Chetan, Manpreet shine

Uganda won the toss and chose to field first — a decision that appeared to pay off handsomely when it took three quick wickets to leave Singapore on 36 for three.

Aritra Dutta (24) was the only top-order batsman to have any joy with the bat as Uganda’s Frank Nsubuga (2-16) helped himself to a couple of early wickets with his right-arm off-breaks.

But the middle order then came to the fore with captain Chetan Suryawanshi (57) and Manpreet Singh (59) both hitting half centuries as Singapore finished on 204 — two balls short of reaching 50 overs.

Riazat Ali Shah (3-41) and Deusdedit Muhumuza (3-46) were the pick of the bowlers for Uganda, which got off to the worst possible response in its reply.

Captain Roger Mukasa and Arnold Otwani both lost their wicket without scoring, while Brian Madaba also went for a duck as Uganda was left on 21 for five.

An unbeaten half-century from Kenneth Waiswa helped Uganda recover, but a lack of partners and wickets for Janak Prakash (3-20) and Amjad Mahboob (2-26) secured victory for Singapore. — ICC

Brief scores

United States of America won by 16 runs at Oman Cricket Turf 2

USA 230-8, 50 overs (Aaron Jones 78, Hayden Walsh 57; Nicolaj Laegsgaard 2-51)

Demark 214 all out, 49.3 overs (Taranjit Bharaj 69, Abdul Hashmi 48; Timil Patel 4-28)

Singapore won by 63 runs at Oman Cricket Turf 1

Singapore 204 all out, 49.4 overs (Manpreet Singh 59, Chetan Suryawanshi 57; Riazat Ali Shah 3-41)

Uganda 141 all out, 42 overs (Kenneth Waiswa 61 not out; Janak Prakash 3-20)

POINTS TABLE

(Read as team, match, win, tie, points and net run-rate)

USA 3 3 0 6 1.52

Oman 3 3 0 6 0.613

Singapore 3 2 1 4 0.749

Uganda 4 1 3 2 -0.415

Kenya 3 1 2 2 -1.176

Denmark 4 0 4 0 -0.923