USA hope for more celebrations against Dutch

LYON: The United States head into the women’s World Cup final against the Netherlands on Sunday seemingly in such rude health that the biggest controversy surrounding the holders in recent days has been Alex Morgan’s tea-sipping goal celebration against England.

Morgan, one of the faces of the USA side that has made history by reaching a third consecutive final, has been at the centre of a veritable storm in a tea cup since using the celebration to mark her winner in Tuesday’s semifinal.

Whether it was an attempt to wind-up the English for their love of the drink, or something more innocent, the 30-year-old has been struck by the level of media attention.

“You see men celebrating all around the world in big tournaments, grabbing their sacks or whatever it is, when I look at sipping a cup of tea, I’m a little taken aback and kind of you have to laugh about it to see all the criticism,” Morgan said on Friday.

The striker scored five goals in the record 13-0 win over Thailand with which the USA began their defence of the trophy, but it is Megan Rapinoe who has been the big star of the tournament.

The pink-haired midfielder scored all of her team’s goals in the wins over Spain and France before missing the England showdown due to a hamstring problem. Rapinoe has said that she should be fit in time to make coach Jill Ellis’ starting line-up for the game in Lyon, as the USA aim to win a fourth World Cup in eight editions.

That would cement their status as the dominant force in the international women’s game.

“To be in the last three World Cup finals, it’s pretty unbelievable,” said veteran Carli Lloyd, scorer of a hat-trick in the 2015 final win over Japan.

“It’s incredible, it’s a testament to this team, the programme. Hopefully we can put on a show.”

The 2015 tournament won by the USA was the Netherlands’ first ever World Cup, yet the ‘Oranje’ have enjoyed remarkable success under the tutelage of Sarina Wiegman. — AFP

Related