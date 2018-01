Cairo: US Vice-President Mike Pence arrived in Cairo on Saturday, kicking off a trip to the Middle East overshadowed by tensions sparked by President Donald Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital. Pence’s four-day visit is the first by a senior US official to the Middle East since December 6, when Trump announced his plan to relocate the US Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. In Egypt, Pence was expected to meet with President Abdel Fattah al Sisi for talks on the Jerusalem decision, which Cairo has rejected. Pence and Sisi were also expected to discuss anti-terrorism cooperation. Egypt’s top Muslim and Christian leaders have cancelled meetings with Pence in protest of Trump’s move on Jerusalem. — dpa

