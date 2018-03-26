US varsity delegation received

MUSCAT: Abdulaziz bin Mohammed al Rowas, Adviser to His Majesty the Sultan for Cultural Affairs, received in his office on Monday a delegation form Frederick Community College in Maryland in the US.

The delegation, led by Prof Linda Pappas Funsch, author of Oman: New Dawn book.

Members of the delegation expressed their admiration over the blessed Renaissance achievements and the leadership of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos and his role in supporting the regional and international security. — ONA

