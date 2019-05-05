US trio shares PGA lead with McIlroy, Rose lurking

Washington: Americans Jason Dufner, Joel Dahmen and Max Homa shared the lead after Saturday’s third round of the US PGA Wells Fargo Championship with Rory McIlroy lurking two shots adrift. Homa and Dahmen each fired one-under par 70 while Dufner shot 71 to share the lead at 11-under 202 after 54 holes at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina. American Pat Perez fired a 66 to grab fourth on 203 with four-time major winner McIlroy in fifth on 204 after a 68 on a course where he has won twice and set a course record of 62 then broke it with a 61.

“I’ve played some great golf on this back nine and hopefully I can do it again,” McIlroy said.

McIlroy played on his 30th birthday, receiving a cake in the clubhouse and a “Happy Birthday” song from spectators at the first tee, the first of many that would serenade him throughout the round.

McIlroy won his first US PGA title at Quail Hollow in 2010, recalling it came days before his 21st birthday so in America he was underage and not served alcohol, celebrating with apple juice instead of something bubblier.

“At least I can have champagne in my flute,” McIlroy said of his 30th birthday plans.

England’s Justin Rose was sixth on 205 after a 68 while Englishman Paul Casey fired a 66 to stand on 206 with Ireland’s Seamus Power, who shot 69.

Two afternoon rain delays halted play for a total of two hours and 17 minutes, pushing players to the limit to complete their rounds before darkness.

Homa sank a 14-foot birdie at the par-4 second and a five-footer at the par-4 eighth, then began the back nine with another birdie putt from seven feet.

Homa having fun

But Homa missed his chance for the lead alone with bogeys at 11 and 18, each time needing three shots to reach the green then missing par putts from six feet at 11 and nine feet on 18. — AFP