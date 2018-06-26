US tech wins PMC services contract for Oman LNG’s power plant project

MUSCAT, JUNE 26 – Leading US based technological services provider KBR Inc has announced it has been awarded a Project Management Consultancy (PMC) Services contract by Oman Liquefied Natural Gas LLC (Oman LNG) for a new 120 MW gas engine power plant which is aimed to reduce fuel gas consumption and greenhouse gas emissions while maintaining LNG production at Oman LNG’s existing LNG plant in Sur, Oman.

Under the terms of this reimbursable contract, KBR will provide PMC services to assist Oman LNG in the selection and management of the successful EPC contractor for the project in Oman over a three year period.

KBR is a recognised leader in LNG with over 40 years of continuous experience and depth of capability, know-how and engineering talent that is unmatched in the industry. “We are proud of the pivotal role that KBR has played in the development of this project during the pre-FEED and FEED phases and are excited to continue to grow our substantial presence in the Middle East through this contract,” said Jay Ibrahim, KBR President, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia-Pacific.

“KBR remains firmly committed to Oman and I am very pleased to announce that we will be establishing permanent offices based in Muscat to support this work as well as other clients in Oman,” Ibrahim continued. “With a stronger foothold in Oman, KBR will be in a better place to provide new job opportunities for local talent and professionals in close collaboration with the Omani government and local institutions.”

KBR is a global provider of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and programme lifecycle within the Government Services and Hydrocarbons sectors. KBR employs approximately 34,000 people worldwide (including our joint ventures), with customers in more than 75 countries, and operations in 40 countries.

Related