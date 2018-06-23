US sets up task force to reunify migrant families

WASHINGTON: A US task force has been set up to reunify migrant families broken up at the Mexican border under President Donald Trump’s “zero tolerance” immigration policy, a report said.

Trump last Wednesday ordered an end to the family separations which have sparked domestic and global outrage but the fate of the more than 2,300 separated children has remained unclear.

US Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS) Alex Azar issued an order on Friday to create the reunification task force, the Politico website reported, citing an internal document it had obtained.

Reflecting the breadth of the challenge, the document orders the department’s preparedness and response office — which deals with emergencies and public health disasters — to assist its refugee resettlement office with the effort.

Politico quoted HHS spokesperson Evelyn Stauffer as saying that Azar was “bringing to bear all the relevant resources of the department in order to assist in the reunification or placement of unaccompanied alien children and teenagers with a parent or appropriate sponsor.”

The department did not immediately respond to an AFP request for confirmation. Issuing his order to end the splitting up of parents and children, Trump said: “I didn’t like the sight or the feeling of families being separated.”

Related