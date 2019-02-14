US pullout from Syria positive: Putin

SOCHI: Only the Syrians are authorised to determine the political fate of their country, Russian President Vladimir Putin said after a summit with his Turkish and Iranian counterparts on Thursday.

Moscow, Ankara and Tehran see the planned US withdrawal from Syria as a positive step, Putin said after a summit with his Turkish and Iranian counterparts on Thursday.

Putin, Turkey’s Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Iran’s Hassan Rouhani agreed the US pullout from northeastern Syria “would be a positive step that would help stabilise the situation in this region, where ultimately the legitimate government should re-establish control”, the Russian leader told a joint press conference.

The leaders of the three countries were meeting for talks on how to work more closely together in resolving the conflict.

Putin said the three agreed to work together to put together a constitutional committee that would work to resolve Syria’s political future, Putin said, adding that another round of talks would take place in Astana in late March and early April. — AFP

