US new home sales near two-year low as mortgages rates rise

WASHINGTON: Sales of new US single-family homes fell to a near two-year low in September and data for the prior three months was revised lower, the latest indications that rising mortgage rates and higher prices were sapping demand for housing.

Though housing accounts for a small share of gross domestic product, it has a bigger economic footprint. That is raising concerns that protracted housing market weakness could eventually spill over to the broader economy. Residential investment contracted in the first half of the year and is expected to have declined further in the third quarter.

“It is increasingly apparent that homes are getting too expensive to afford both on price and on financing costs,” said Chris Rupkey, chief economist at MUFG in New York.

The Commerce Department said on Wednesday new home sales dropped 5.5 per cent to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 553,000 units last month. That was the lowest level since December 2016. August’s sales pace was revised down to 585,000 units from the previously reported 629,000 units.

June and July sales rates were also revised lower. New home sales have now declined for four straight months. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast new home sales, which account for about 9.7 per cent of housing market sales, falling 1.4 per cent to a pace of 625,000 units last month.

New home sales are drawn from permits and tend to be volatile on a month-to-month basis. They declined 13.2 per cent from a year ago.

The PHLX housing index .HGX was trading lower, also tracking a broadly weaker US stock market. The dollar rose against a basket of currencies, while US Treasury yields fell.

The weak new home sales came on the heels of reports last week showing declines in homebuilding, permits and housing completions in September. In addition, sales of previously owned homes dropped to a near three-year low in September.

Economists blame the sluggishness on the more expensive home loans and higher house prices, which have outstripped wage growth, making home purchasing unaffordable for some first-time buyers. The 30-year fixed mortgage rate has increased more than 80 basis points this year to an average of 4.85 per cent, according to data from mortgage finance agency Freddie Mac.

A survey of homebuilders published last week showed builders complaining that “housing affordability has become a challenge due to ongoing price and interest rate increases.”

In a separate report on Wednesday, the Federal Housing Finance Agency said its home price index rose 6.1 per cent in the year to August. House price inflation is slowing from a peak of 7.7 per cent in February as demand slackens, but continues to outpace annual wage growth, currently below 3 per cent. — Reuters

