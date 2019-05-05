US judge approves Fiat Chrysler settlement

CALIFORNIA: A federal judge in San Francisco approved a $307.5 million civil settlement for about 100,000 US owners of Fiat Chrysler diesel vehicles that the government said had illegal software that allowed them to emit excess emissions.

Under the settlement approved by Judge Edward Chen, about 100,000 owners and lessees of Ram 1500 and Jeep Grand Cherokee 3.0-litre diesel vehicles from model years 2014 to 2016 will receive payments for having a software reflash completed. Most owners will receive $3,075 payments.

Current owners and lease-holders have until February 2021 to submit a claim, and until May 2021 to complete the repair and receive compensation, while former owners have until August to submit a claim.

The Italian-American automaker on January 10 announced it had settled with the US Justice Department, the state of California and diesel owners over civil claims that it used illegal software that produced false results on diesel-emissions tests. A criminal investigation is ongoing.

Chen also approved the consent decrees announced in January between Fiat Chrysler and California, Environmental Protection Agency and agreements with all 50 states.

Under the agreement, Fiat Chrysler agreed to apprise an independent auditor of the status of various initiatives. Fiat Chrysler said on Friday it has launched three-quarters of the initiatives and one-third are already complete.

Fiat Chrysler estimated the total value of the various settlements at about $800 million.

Robert Bosch GmbH, which provided emissions control software for the Fiat Chrysler vehicles, agreed to pay $27.5 million to resolve claims from diesel owners, while Fiat Chrysler is paying $280 million of the $307.5 million. — Reuters

